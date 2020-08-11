Jade Picon Flaunts Abs While Wearing Daisy Dukes And Purple Bikini Top In Latest Beach Update

Brazilian fitness model Jade Picon wowed her 9.8 million Instagram followers with one of her recent updates. Wearing ripped Daisy Dukes and a purple bikini top, she dazzled in the series of beachside shots — even if a fall was revealed.

Jade wore ripped Daisy Duke shorts as she posed by the ocean. She teamed this with a purple bikini and a fluffy jacket in a burgundy hue. Behind her, the sky revealed peachy tones, indicating that it could have been an early morning photoshoot.

The first snap showed the model posing with her hand in one pocket and her leg bent. Even though the faded denim shorts were rolled up, the frayed edges still hung down over her toned thighs.

Her golden hair was tousled and hung down over her shoulders as she peered seductively over the top of a pair of gold-rimmed sunglasses at her intended audience. To one side, a cliff edge could be seen as the ocean’s waves gently cascaded over the shore.

The second image appeared to be an impromptu snap that was taken side-on as she began to fall. Jade’s hair blew out as she seemed to stagger during her sandy photoshoot.

Finally, the last shot showed her as she broke her fall, placing one hand into the sand in order to support her weight. While the photo divulged her awkward landing, she still smiled as the image was captured.

In the caption, Jade commented on the fact that the pics included her falling over, according to the Google translation of her Portuguese comment.

As soon as Jade posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within five hours, the set had gathered a whopping 405,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her avid supporters.

The vast majority of the comments were in Portuguese. Some described the images as “perfeita” or “perfect” according to the Google translation. Others referred to the photoshoot as “belíssima” and “linda,” or “wonderful” and “cute.”

“Love,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“HEHEHE HEHE,” another user said in response to Jade’s caption.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular appeared to be the heart, heart-eyed, and fox emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jade recently showed off her ripped abs while wearing a crop top and leggings in a video update to her social media account. During the clip, the celebrity demonstrated some of the exercises she routinely performed in order to keep her enviable physique.