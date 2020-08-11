NBA Rumors: Pelicans Could Be ‘Tempted’ To Trade For ‘Disgruntled All-Star’ In 2020 Offseason, Per ‘ESPN’

The New Orleans Pelicans may have failed to earn the final playoff spot in the Western Conference this season, but they have in doubt a bright future ahead of them. After parting ways with Anthony Davis last summer, the Pelicans have gathered young and promising talents like Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart to form the core of the next title-contending team that they are trying to build in New Orleans. Having a plethora of future draft assets, they could add more talented prospects to their roster this fall.

However, with the performance of their young core in the 2019-20 NBA season, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Pelicans decide to make major moves that could make them a more competitive team next year. According to Bobby Marks of ESPN, the Pelicans could be “tempted” to trade for a “disgruntled All-Star” in the 2020 offseason. Marks mentioned Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards and Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers as some of the players that New Orleans could target on the trade market this fall.

“Of course, with the Pelicans already a playoff contender, they’ll be tempted to shop for the next disgruntled All-Star to ask out. Could that be a player like Bradley Beal or Victor Oladipo? That would reverse the Pelicans’ role, putting them on the opposite side of the table from when Davis forced his way out of New Orleans. Regardless, the Pelicans have a lot of good options and plenty at stake this offseason and the next few years as they try to keep Williamson healthy and happy.”

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

It wouldn’t be surprising if the Pelicans decide to accelerate the rebuilding process in the 2020 offseason. Despite losing Davis last summer, they refused to embrace a full-scale rebuild which was proven by their decision to keep Jrue Holiday and sign JJ Redick in the 2019 free agency. With their collection of future first-round picks and young players, they will be in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal involving a disgruntled All-Star this fall.

Trading for Beal or Oladipo wouldn’t make them an instant favorite to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next year, but it would strengthen their chances of challenging powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference. Between the two All-Stars, Beal would be a better trade target for the Pelicans.

At 27, Beal still has plenty of productive seasons ahead of him. Also, with his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, he would be an ideal fit alongside ball-dominant players like Ingram and Williamson in New Orleans.