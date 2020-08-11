Ashley Resch Shares Throw Back Pic As She Smolders In Lacy Orange Lingerie

Canadian Instagram model Ashley Resch delighted her 922,000 followers with her latest update. In the throwback pic, the celebrity wore orange underwear and asked her fans if they wanted another shoot using the same photographer.

In the caption, Ashley stated that the pic was “circa 2017” and tagged EAMES in the shot. The photographer is also the creative director behind Skyn magazine and the upcoming Art X Legacy.

Ashley stood in front of a burnt orange backdrop. Her hair was straightened and worn shorter than she currently has it styled. Gazing intently at the camera lens, the celebrity’s blue eyes smoldered as she pouted for the picture.

She wore a lacy orange bra that plunged down low in the front and revealed plenty of her cleavage. This was matched with what appeared to be a pair of thong bikini briefs.

Ashley stood with her body positioned slightly to the side. One hand held her panties as the other rested by her side. Her smooth hips and flat stomach were highlighted thanks to this pose. Her toned thighs appeared to be lightly oiled as well, further accentuating them.

The model is well-known for her variety of tattoos and a comparison can be made between how many she had in 2017 versus how many she has today thanks to her latest social media update. While a large thigh tattoo and a smaller one on the inside of one arm were on display, several others had not yet been added.

As soon as Ashley posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within five hours, the photo had garnered 13,000 likes and plenty of responses from her adoring fanbase.

While Ashley may have asked her supporters a question regarding a new photoshoot, her audience was too captivated by the throwback image to comment on anything else beyond what she wore.

“Beautiful and sweet girl,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“So pretty, that face looks so different in this shot, but those eyes are unmistakable,” a fan said.

“That color backdrop tho, straight up heat! Excellent photo,” said another user.

“SEXIEST WOMAN IN THE WORLD,” a fourth person exclaimed, also using a string of the fire emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers decided to use emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular were the fire, heart, and heart-eyed emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ashley recently showed off her golden locks as she posed in the sunshine. Wearing a black top, the celebrity posed outside in one of her updates last week on Instagram.