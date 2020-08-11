Deborah Tramitz Teases Fans And Tugs Down Her Bikini Top In Tantalizing New Instagram Snap

Deborah Tramitz steamed up her Instagram page on Monday with another tantalizing snap that was sure to have gotten pulses racing. The image was captured outside on the model’s balcony, where she sat on a cozy couch while gazing at the camera with a sultry stare. She looked ready to relax and soak up some sun, as she was clad in nothing more than an itty-bitty string bikini that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

Deborah stunned in the scanty black two-piece that popped against her allover tan. Her swimwear look included a classic halter-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The piece also boasted a set of triangle cups and a daringly low-cut neckline, both of which made for a seriously busty display. The German hottie teased her fans as the moment was captured by hooking her thumb underneath the number’s stringy band and tugging it even further down her chest. The move made for an even racier display of her voluptuous assets, however, her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW scene.

The social media sensation also sported a pair of triangle-style bottoms that left little to the imagination. The garment showcased Deborah’s sculpted thighs thanks to its daringly high-cut design, which also offered a glimpse at her curvy hips. Meanwhile, its waistband sat low on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and draw eyes to her flat stomach and abs.

Deborah accessorized her barely there bikini look with a thin chain necklace that fell down the middle of her chest, drawing even further attention to her exposed cleavage. She also added a pair of trendy huggie earrings that just barely peeked out from underneath her light brown locks, which fell messily in front of her face in voluminous waves.

Fans were floored by the scandalous new addition to Deborah’s feed, awarding it over 20,000 likes within 18 hours of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload to shower the model in compliments as well.

“Wow! So perfect!” one person wrote.

“You look breathtakingly beautiful and sexy,” praised another fan.

“You’re beyond gorgeous,” a third follower remarked.

“Goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

Deborah has been slaying Instagram with number of sizzling bikini looks lately. The model brought the heat again on Sunday when she flaunted her incredible physique in a bright blue two-piece. That post proved to be another major hit, earning nearly 16,000 likes and 263 comments to date.