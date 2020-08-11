Camila Bernal Gives Fans A Peek At Curvaceous Booty As She Poses At The Beach

Curvaceous Instagram model Camila Bernal delighted her 1.3 million followers with her recent post. Yesterday, the celebrity shared a front-on photo of herself in a champagne-colored bikini as she admitted in the caption that sometimes “a break from social media” is necessary. However, today she teased her fans with the “back view.”

Camila had taken a small break from Instagram last week. With five days between updates, the celebrity then posted multiple pictures and videos over the weekend to make up for the gap. In yesterday’s bikini post, she also asked fans to get chatting in the comments. Today, though, it was all about showing off her killer curves.

In the photo, Camila wore the same champagne-colored bikini. However, thanks to the fact that she was turned away from the camera lens, a thong back for the briefs was revealed along with plenty of her rounded booty, which instantly captivated her intended audience.

She posed with one leg crossed behind the other as though she was walking away from the photographer. Her hands also appeared to be crossed in front of her body as she angled her head slightly to one side. Her brunette locks were straightened and fell down over her shoulders and back.

Camila stood barefooted in the sand as she posed in front of a cream-colored hammock that was positioned between two palm trees. Behind that was a low hedge of greenery. In addition, the blue sky could be seen between the fronds of the palm trees, revealing a few fluffy white clouds.

As soon as Camila posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within six hours, the photo had gathered 17,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her admirers.

“Absolutely stunning,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Great curves,” a fan said.

“Loving the view,” said another user.

“Mmmm delicious! All-natural golden [curvaceous] thick sexy bombshell,” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers opted to simply use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about Camila’s latest update. The most popular appeared to be the heart, fire, and heart-eyed ones. However, considering that the celebrity’s buns were prominently on display, the peach emoji was also used regularly.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camila recently flaunted her curves as she sat on a bed that had been liberally sprinkled with rose petals. In that snap, she wore lacy white lingerie as she posed seductively for the camera.