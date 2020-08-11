Aisha Thalia Drinks Wine As She Flaunts Underboob And Pert Derriere In Latest Instagram Update

Instagram model Aisha Thalia wowed her 554,000 followers with her recent post. Showing off her enviable figure while wearing a revealing outfit, the celebrity declared in the caption that it was a “visual” on how she had been dealing with 2020 so far.

In the snap, Aisha’s golden curls framed her face and she held them back with one arm raised above her head. She leaned against a window frame as she held a wine glass in one hand, tilting it toward her plump lips, as though about to take a sip. She indicated in the caption that this was the means by which she had dealt with 2020 and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.

However, many fans were quick to notice the revealing outfit more than the glass in her hand.

She wore a cropped black tank top that only barely covered her ample cleavage, showing off plenty of underboob as a result of this.

She teamed this with a pair of thong bikini briefs that sat high on her voluptuous hips. Finally, she opted to cover her thighs by way of what appeared to be sheer elastic-topped stockings.

The outfit highlighted her flat stomach as well as her pert derriere as she leaned slightly away from the camera. The shot was artfully taken in shadow thanks to the semi-opaque window coverings.

As soon as Aisha posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within four hours, the photo had already gathered close to 7,000 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“Big mood,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Same sis same, but without that fire a*s body though!!!! I’m going to work on that in 2021!” a fan said.

“Not the worst way… Cheers,” said another user.

“I wish this was how I looked dealing with 2020 lol mine is more like the ugly cry,” a fourth person wrote.

In addition, many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the heart-eyed and fire emoji. However, the wine one was also in constant use thanks to the inclusion in Aisha’s snap.

Aisha often posts risque content to her official Instagram account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she shared a snap where she flaunted her killer curves while wearing a pair of unbuttoned Daisy Duke shorts that she had teamed with fishnet stockings. She also chose a plunging satin top to go with the scanty attire.