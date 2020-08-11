Erica Fett Exposes Pert Derriere In Cheeky NASA Bodysuit

On Monday, August 10, American cosplay model Erica Fett uploaded a series of suggestive snaps for her 2.3 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the first image, the 32-year-old posed in what appears to be a living room. She kneeled with her legs spread on the floor in front of a white leather chair. Wall art, a potted plant, and a side table can be seen in the background. Erica placed both of her hands on the back of her head and focused her gaze on the camera lens, as she smiled brightly.

She sizzled in a black bodysuit adorned with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration logo. The skintight garment clung to her hourglass figure, much to the delight of her audience. Her impressive tattoo collection was also put on full display. She accessorized the sexy look with striped thigh-high socks and a pair of statement earrings.

The following picture showed Erica sitting on the chair. She turned away from the photographer and crossed her legs, flaunting her pert derriere.

For the photos, the brunette bombshell wore her long locks down in tousled waves and a deep side part.

In the caption, the social media sensation humorously made reference to both NASA and her large chest. She also asked her fans if they would be interested in seeing another picture from the photoshoot.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 25,000 likes. Many of Erica’s followers also proceeded to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Red, white, and blue has never looked more beautiful,” wrote a fan, adding a red rose emoji to the comment.

“Could you possibly get any more beautiful!” added a different devotee, along with a trail of heart-eye emoji.

“Always the most beautiful,” remarked another admirer.

“Girl, you’re out of this world gorgeous!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Erica graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently uploaded a post, in which she wore a risque Catwoman costume that featured a harness, an unzipped leather jacket, and fishnet stockings. That upload has been liked over 24,000 times since it was shared.