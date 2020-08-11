Jessica Nigri Sports Pasties Under Sheer Tank Top In Tantalizing Instagram Update

On Monday, August 10, American cosplay model Jessica Nigri uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post that consisted of two suggestive snaps and a brief video.

The first image showed the 31-year-old posing on what appears to be a white leather chaise lounge. She laid on her back with her knees bent. Jessica put one of her hands on the back of her head, with the other out of frame, insinuating that she had taken the photo. She tilted her head and gazed directly at the camera, flashing her beautiful smile.

The model opted to wear black pasties underneath a sheer low-cut teal tank top, presumably in order to adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Regardless, her ample cleavage was put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The blond bombshell also sported a pair of high-cut striped underwear that accentuated her toned midsection and sculpted hips.

Jessica altered her position for the following photo by placing her hand between her thighs.

In the video, the cosplayer tugged on her underwear while making a silly face.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her followers if they had a preference for peanut butter sandwiches with jelly or with sliced bananas.

Many of her followers were quick to answer her question in the comments section.

“Happy Monday Jessica, peanut butter and jelly of course (grape jelly specifically),” wrote one fan, adding both a smiling face and a blue heart emoji to the comment.

“Peanut butter and banana on toast,” remarked another Instagram user, along with a fire emoji.

Quite a few commenters also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the cosplayer, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You gotta leave some adorableness for the rest of us my dude haha,” said an admirer.

“You are a true beauty @jessicanigri,” added a different devotee.

Jessica engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 80,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts show her in revealing ensembles. For instance, in June, Jessica drove fans wild by uploading pictures, in which she wore a partially unbuttoned crop top and skintight leggings. That post has been liked over 200,000 times since it was shared.