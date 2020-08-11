Hannah Palmer Shows Off Her Curves In Pink Thong Bikini Bottoms And Tight Crop Top

Hannah posed with her fluffy Pomeranian.

Hannah Palmer was pretty in pink as she flaunted her bombshell physique in her latest Instagram update. In a set of two pics, she modeled a pair of skimpy bottoms that left little to the imagination.

The popular model shared the images with her 1.6 million followers on Monday. She tagged the online retailer Oh Polly and its off-shoot swimwear brand to let her followers know where she got her revealing ensemble. Her look included a rose-petal pink crop top that hugged her curvy chest. The garment had short sleeves and a high V-neck. A drawstring detail added some visual interest to the shirt. It ran all the way down the center front, and it tied at the bottom. This created a ruched effect, and it made the shirt’s hemline trace the bottom curves of Hannah’s breasts. The ends of the string ties hung down past her bellybutton.

She teamed the top with a pair of tiny thong bikini bottoms that featured a similar scrunched detail, minus the ties. The front panel dipped down daringly low, while the slim elastic bands that formed the garment’s sides were stretched high so that they were even with her navel. The back was a classic thong design that consisted of a tiny triangle of fabric.

Hannah completed her look with a pair of solid white Nike sneakers and ankle socks. She wore her layered blond hair down and straight, and it was pushed back behind her shoulders. The model wasn’t alone for her photo shoot — she was joined by an adorable white Pomeranian. In her first photo, she held the fluffy canine in the crook of her right arm. The pup was staring down at the ground. With her free hand, Hannah reached up to touch the back of her head. She also popped her left knee forward, which accentuated the curve of her pert posterior. Her pose perfectly showcased her hourglass shape.

The second photo provided a view of the back of Hannah’s outfit. While she showed off her voluptuous derriere, her canine companion stood with its front paws on her right shoulder. The duo was posing on a paved stone walkway near a metal fence and manicured hedges.

Over the span of two hours, Hannah’s double-photo update bagged over 36,000 likes and 500 comments.

“Most beautiful woman on Instagram!” proclaimed one of the model’s followers.

“Holy hell are you phenomenal. And those cakes!!!!” wrote another admirer.

“Perfect in pink,” read a third response to her post.

Many of Hannah’s fans also thought that she looked ravishing in red when she took a dip in a sexy scarlet bikini. Her top was so tiny that it could barely contain her colossal cleavage.