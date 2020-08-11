Kylie Jenner Thanks God For Another Year And Shares Pic Of Hourglass Figure In Rhinestone Encrusted Corset

As Kylie Jenner turned 23, she took to Instagram to share the event with her 189 million followers. Wearing a stunning corset top with rhinestones emblazoned across the front, her admirers were instantly captivated.

“Thank you God for another year,” Kylie wrote in the caption.

She then went on to thank everyone who had followed her journey so far. The celebrity also stated that she was happy for the blessings as well as the lessons that life had thrown her way.

Kylie wore a champagne-colored corset with a matching slim-fitting skirt that helped to highlight her incredibly tiny waist. The front of the strapless top displayed her birthday year in rhinestone roman numerals. In addition, the same numerals were on display in a similar glittery temporary tattoo that sat on top of her ample cleavage.

Two photos were shared that flaunted Kylie’s amazing figure. The first showed her sitting on a chair with her arms raised over her head. Her shoulder-length bob could’ve seen as well as the bottom portion of her face. The second snap revealed Kylie’s hands as she rested them over her cleavage, showing off her perfectly manicured fingernails.

As soon as Kylie posted the birthday update, her fans were quick to approve. Within a mere hour, the pics had already gathered a whopping 2.3 million likes as well as more than 14,000 comments from her adoring fanbase as they rushed to wish her a happy birthday.

Along with a plethora of celebrities that rushed in to give their good wishes, Kylie’s everyday fans also gushed over the special day.

“Happy Birthday King Kylie!!! Much love,” said British fashion illustrator and designer Hayden Williams.

“Happy birthday queen,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

“Happy Birthday!! This will be a good one,” said another supporter.

“So damn hot. Happy birthday,” another person stated, also peppering their comment with a variety of emoji.

In fact, many of Kylie’s fans opted to use emoji rather than words in order to show how they felt. With the topic of the pic, the cake one was hugely popular. However, there were also plenty of instances of the fire and heart emoji as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner also helped to celebrate on Instagram by sharing some throwback photos. The series showed off plenty of baby pics of Kylie including one where she was sitting on her mother’s knee and wearing a party hat. Kris also included some more recent photos of her daughter as she celebrated her achievements.