Tamra Judge Is Getting Back Into Real Estate After Quitting ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’

Tamra Judge is moving on from reality television.

Tamra Judge appeared on an episode of RealiTea With Derek Z to discuss her post-Bravo plans.

Months after announcing her departure from The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra revealed that she will be focusing on a new career in real estate as she and husband Eddie Judge also run their own Southern California gym, CUT Fitness, and maintain their CBD business, Vena CBD.

“I’m going back into real estate. I’ve signed up with a luxury real estate agency,” Tamra revealed, according to an August 10 report from People magazine.

According to Tamra, she is now working for John McMonigle, who used to be featured on Bravo’s Real Estate Wars.

“He has a beautiful office in Corona Del Mar called Agent Inc.,” Tamra explained, adding that one of her friends who works with John talked her into joining the team.

Although Tamra spend the last decade appearing on RHOC, she continued to renew her real estate license and now, doing so has come in handy. After all, she’s obsessed with homes and frequently goes on the MLS to search for homes and get ideas for design,

“I could just tour houses all day long, so why not get paid for it?” she asked.

Earlier this year, just weeks after Tamra confirmed she would not be featured on Season 15, the realtor who sold Tamra and Eddie their six-bedroom home in Coto De Caza, California called her with a $2 million offer. And, even though the home wasn’t listed at the time, the couple accept the offer and decided to move on from the home.

After leaving RHOC in January, Tamra told People that her time with Bravo had been a “wild ride” before noting that she was looking forward to living her life away from the cameras.

Eddie Judge and Tamra Judge attend the Monster Energy Supercross VIP Event. Ari Perilstein / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tamra also spoke of her future plans during an interview with the Daily Mail in April. At the time, Tamra confirmed that she and Vicki Gunvalson, who also quit RHOC in January, were working on launching their own series.

While Tamra seemed to be quite excited about the possibility of returning to reality television with her ex-cast mate and longtime friend, she also noted that if she and Vicki were to land a deal with another network, they would likely not be able to return to Bravo.

“If it works out it does, if it doesn’t – if Vicki and I get another show I cant go back to [the Real Housewives],” she said.