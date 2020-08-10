Jessica Naz Flaunts Her Insane Physique In A Green Thong Bikini By The Pool

Guess Model Jessica Naz left little to the imagination as she flaunted her insane physique in an eye-popping ensemble for her latest Instagram photo on Monday evening.

Jessica looked hotter than ever as she rocked a strapless green string bikini. The tiny bandeau top fit snugly around her ample bust and showed off her muscled arms and shoulders in the process.

The matching thong bikini bottoms tied high around her hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist as they exposed her flat tummy and long, lean legs. However, it was her round booty that stole the show in the snap.

Jessica posed with her body turned to the side and her back arched as she pushed her posterior out. She had one knee bent and both of her hands resting in front of her as she turned her head to the side and wore a seductive expression on her face. In the background, a swimming pool was visible, as well as a line of green trees.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. She styled the brunette locks in voluminous waves that cascaded down her back, brushed over her shoulder, and fell over half of her face as she soaked up some sun.

Jessica has accumulated more than 481,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans wasted no time sharing their love for the post by clicking the like button over 5,400 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave more than 110 messages for her during that time.

“You are one very beautiful lady,” one follower stated.

“You are the hottest thing on two legs. This bathing suit is the definition of perfection and sexy,” another wrote.

“Perfect shaped sensual silhouette, so stunningly beautiful,” a third social media user gushed.

“What a amazing beautifull [sic] sexy woman absolutely breathtaking lady,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about flaunting her fit figure in racy ensembles for her online pics. She’s often seen sporting scanty bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight pants in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica recently announced that she’s become the new Guess girl as she posed in front of the company’s headquarters in Los Angeles while wearing a sexy green dress with a plunging neckline that showcased her cleavage. To date, that post has reeled in more than 6,000 likes and over 230 comments.