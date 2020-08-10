Alexa Dellanos Shows Some Skin In A Tiny Blue Top & Ripped Jeans: ‘Homebody’

Alexa flaunted her hourglass figure in the stylish outfit.

Alexa Dellanos treated her fans to another racy Instagram upload on Sunday night. The stunning model put her hourglass figure on display in a revealing outfit as she revealed in the caption of the post that she was a “homebody.”

In the sexy snap, Alexa looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a skimpy powder blue crop top. The shirt boasted long sleeves, as well as a plunging neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage.

She teamed the top with a pair of tight jeans. The ripped denim pants hugged her tiny waist and fit snugly around her curvy hips as they emphasized her long, lean legs and round booty. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also in the spotlight for the pic. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger and a gold bracelet around her wrist.

Alexa sat on a beige sofa for the shot. She had both of her hands resting in front of her as she pushed her hip out and arched her back. She tilted her head towards the camera and wore a steamy expression on her face.

In the background, a large television set, a wooden coffee table, and a marble wall could be seen. A green plant was also visible in the corner of the room.

She wore her long, blond hair parted down the center. She styled the locks in loose curls that cascaded down her back.

Alexa’s over 2 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post, clicking the like button more than 41,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also took to the comments section to leave over 360 remarks about the snap during that time.

“So gorgeous,” one follower wrote.

“I love you sooooooo much!” another stated.

“You’re a goddess on earth, my queen,” a third social media user gushed.

“And what a homebody it is! You are just about the greatest thing that I’ve ever laid my eyes on. Stunner!” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy about showing off her stunning figure in her racy photos. She’s often snapped rocking sexy bathing suits, plunging tops, and tight dresses for her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa recently stunned her fans when she posed in a revealing pink bandeau bikini while soaking up some sun by the swimming pool. To date, that post has raked in more than 93,000 likes and over 900 comments.