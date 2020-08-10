‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Nelle Wants Answers From Martin As They Wait For Wiley Custody Ruling

The latest General Hospital spoilers suggest that Nelle Benson will be working on contingency plans during Tuesday’s episode. The judge is about to deliver a decision in her custody battle against Michael Corinthos over Wiley and it seems she isn’t planning to wait around and take any chances on it happening to go her way.

Last week, Nelle exploded after Nina Reeves took the stand and exposed some jaw-dropping antics initiated by her Crimson employee. The explosion left quite the impact on everybody in attendance and it certainly seemed as if it would likely nudge the judge to rule in Michael’s favor.

As a result, Nelle scrambled and pressured Valentin Cassadine to get new fake passports for her. The paperwork mirrored what he’d done for her right as the truth about Wiley was revealed when she hoped to go on the run with the little boy. Now, it seems she’s preparing to take flight again.

General Hospital spoilers have indicated that a court decision giving either Michael or Nelle sole custody of Wiley will be handed down this week. Before that ruling is delivered, however, Nelle will meet up with her lawyer Martin to talk through some options.

The sneak peek that aired at the end of Monday’s episode teased that Martin will seemingly be dismissive of something that Nelle suggests. The clip showed her questioning him, seemingly frustrated as she insists that if “that” won’t work she wants to know what will.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Viewers will have to wait until Tuesday to see what it is that she has in mind that her lawyer seems to dismiss as a strategy for moving forward. It also seems likely that she’ll hold back on telling him about the new passports, just as she held back on filling him in fully regarding her quickie marriage to Julian Jerome.

Which way will the judge rule in this case? General Hospital teasers from SheKnows Soaps don’t share any telling tidbits about where this is headed this week. However, in the coming days, Nina and Carly Corinthos will team up in some sense.

This alliance surely has to do with Nelle, but General Hospital hasn’t revealed any additional context yet. Chase will ache in seeing Willow and Michael together, and the fact those two remain with one another could signal that they were successful in retaining custody of Wiley.

Another hint that Nelle will have to go to drastic measures seems to be foreshadowed in the General Hospital teasers for the episode airing on Friday, August 21. Michael will be shocked by something he discovers, and Julian will have to make a major decision that could have a significant impact on his life.

It could be that these refer to Nelle scooping up Wiley and trying to sneak out of Port Charles. Additional General Hospital spoilers regarding where this is all headed will emerge in the days ahead and Tuesday’s show will seemingly lay the groundwork for what comes next.