Miley Cyrus Looks Smoking Hot In A Revealing Black Outfit Complete With Sheer Stockings

Miley left little to the imagination in the racy ensemble.

Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share yet another revealing pic with her adoring fans. The singer flashed some skin in a racy outfit as she served up a sultry look for the camera.

In the stunning snap, Miley looked smoking hot as she rocked a tiny black top. The shirt clung tightly to her chest and featured thick straps that fell over her shoulders and showcased her toned arms.

She teamed the top with a pair of matching bikini briefs that wrapped snugly around her petite waist and exposed her flat tummy and impressive abs in the process.

She accessorized the style with a pair of long gloves with jeweled accents and some sheer stockings. She added some chains around her waist as well and appeared to wear some dark, pointed-toe heels on her feet.

Miley posed with her legs apart for the snap. She held a microphone stand in her hands and rested her head against it as she looked away from the camera with a blank expression on her face. The background was black and a red light illuminated her skin.

She wore her short blond hair with a fringe bang. She had the golden locks styled in straight strands that brushed over the back of her neck.

Miley’s over 113 million followers went wild for the snap. Her supporters clicked the like button on the photo over 581,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her account. Her adoring fans also flocked to the comments section to leave more than 5,500 messages about the photo during that time.

“ARE YOU TRYING TO MAKE ME HAVE A HEART ATTACK???” one follower declared.

“YUP WE CHOSE THE RIGHT QUEEN TO STAN,” another stated.

“You are finally here. It has been a long way to wait. We are here to support you queen as always,” a third comment read.

“Wow you look gorgeous queen,” a fourth social media user wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley and her boyfriend, singer Cody Simpson, were recently spotted out and about during a coffee date in Calabasas, California. She wore a tight tank top with spaghetti straps and a pair of matching spandex bike shorts for the casual outing.

Meanwhile, Cody was said to sport a white t-shirt and some white athletic shorts, which he paired with some sneakers. Both stars reportedly complied with the mask mandate and wore face coverings as the paparazzi snapped their photos.