Rachel Cook Ditches Her Top & Rocks String Bikini Bottoms In Sizzling New Share

Rachel Cook left virtually nothing to the imagination in a racy new update that was added to her feed. The upload was shared on her page on Monday afternoon, and it consisted of two new images.

The first photo in the set captured Rachel posed in the center of the frame. The model appeared to be in a tropical setting, and there were several palm trees and a tiki-like hut at her back. She leaned against a wood structure and gazed into the camera with a sultry stare. She wrapped one of her hands around the fence and held a bottle of water in the other. Rachel sent temperatures soaring in a skimpy pair of bikini bottoms, flaunting her fit figure.

Rachel opted to go topless for the occasion and covered her chest with her arms while still teasing a glimpse of cleavage. The Playboy bombshell also put her trim tummy and toned arms on display, which her audience certainly didn’t seem to mind. On her lower half, she sported a pair of tiny bikini bottoms that boasted a light pink hue. She wore the sides high on her hips and helped accentuate her small midsection and waist. Only a tease of her thighs was able to be seen because of the way that the photo was cropped.

The second image in the set showed Rachel in the same sizzling outfit, but her pose was altered. In that image, she stretched her arms to the side as she held a jug of water in her hands. She looked over her shoulder while covering what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines. The model kept her accessories simple and wore a dainty necklace on her bronzed collar.

Rachel wore her short blond curls swept across her forehead and secured the rest behind a white-and-pink checkered headband. She also showed off her bright white manicured nails, which popped against her all-over glow.

In the caption, she told fans that the photos were snapped as part of a feature in Nirvana magazine. So far, the update has accrued over 68,000 likes and 550 comments from her adoring fans. Most were quick to compliment her body while a few more commented on her beauty.

“AMAZING AND BEAUTIFUL BARBIE,” one follower gushed, adding a few heart-eye emoji.

“Fantastic pictures Robert!! Rachel is such a stunning fox. To me, there are no more beautiful than her,” another social media user complimented.

“Wow you’re so beautiful,” a third Instagrammer beamed.