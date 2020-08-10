UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Shows Off Her Curvy Booty In A Thong Bikini For Latest Update

Paige VanZant delighted fans by putting her jaw-dropping curves on display in a new tantalizing Instagram video. For the clip, she wore a revealing bikini that showcased her athletic backside while doing the splits midair.

The UFC fighter has been enjoying some well-deserved downtime following her recent loss in the octagon, and in this post she showed off her playful side. VanZant was filmed standing on the edge of a pool on a beautiful sunny day. Rows of palm trees could be seen lining a nearby parking lot.

The former Dancing With The Stars competitor had her long blond hair tied up in a bun, and rocked a small pink swimsuit. VanZant only gave fans a brief glimpse of the front, as the focus was on her thong bottoms that accentuated the fighter’s curvy booty.

At the start of the vid, the 26-year-old is seen standing on the edge of the pool and her body is turned sideways towards the lens. VanZant has her arms raised above her head with a giant smile across her gorgeous face. The person holding the camera can be heard telling her to go ahead.

VanZant then turned to face the water, and had her back to the camera. The footage switched to slow motion, and the flyweight’s fit derriere is seen shaking as she tensed her legs to prepare to jump. She bent down and flung her arms out, and propelled her body into the air while extending her legs for the splits. The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model held the pose, and viewers caught an eyeful of her derriere and defined legs.

The clip concludes with VanZant splashing into the water in slow motion, and popping her head out at the very end. In the caption, she added a cheeky phrase about her “buns,” and included sun, peace sign, and palm tree emoji.

Many of the model’s 2.6 million Instagram followers flocked to the spicy footage, and nearly 33,000 showed their approval by hitting the “like” button in less than an hour after it was posted. VanZant received almost 500 comments in that short time. Fellow UFC fighter Pearl Gonzalez responded with fire emoji, and fans flooded the comment section with compliments.

“How do you say ‘Thank you so much for this video’ in every single language known to man?” one follower asked jokingly.

“Hottest in the UFC,” an admirer wrote while adding two emoji.

“The buns are indeed out,” a fan responded.

As covered by The Inquisitr, VanZant showed off major cleavage in another poolside post last week.