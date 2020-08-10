‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Sharon Faces Post-Surgery Nightmare

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, August 11, tease an episode that the sudser filmed before shutting down production amid the coronavirus pandemic. In it, Sharon finds herself struggling to adjust to her life post-surgery. Elsewhere, Billy and Lily clash at work, and Phyllis uses some bones to get back at Abby.

Sharon (Sharon Case) struggles with her new normal following her surgery, according to SheKnows Soaps. She and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) get home after her surgery, and the whole gang shows up. Nick (Joshua Morrow), Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) are all on hand to help Sharon adjust. Faith wants to know if her mom’s cancer is gone, but Sharon doesn’t know — she still has to have some chemotherapy. News that Nick and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) are back together gets spilled, and Sharon doesn’t know how to process it. Later, in a moment alone with Mariah, Sharon worries about scarring and looking misshapen. All the changes are just too much to deal with right now. Although Rey may not care, Sharon cares about how she looks.

Elsewhere, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) disagree on a potential hire for Chancellor Communications. Theo (Tyler Johnson) pulls a fast one and includes his resume in a bag of takeout for the new division. Billy loves the unique style and thinks they should hire him on the spot. However, when Lily finds out why Theo lost his job at Jabot, she has second thoughts. She’s already concerned over Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Billy working together, so adding Theo too the mix might not work out so well.

Finally, Phyllis has a bone to pick with Abby (Melissa Ordway). She gets a special delivery, and it’s not of the clothes variety. Phyllis went in whole hog on the bones idea that Jack (Peter Bergman) gave her. She ordered a dinosaur bone, and now all Phyllis has to do is somehow plant it in Abby’s construction site and make it believable enough that the authorities will shut it down, leaving Phyllis and her guests at The Grand Phoenix Hotel in blessed silence. Easy, right? Maybe not.

Later, Abby gets a bit of a shock when Nick shows up. He offers to give his sister any building he owns — just abandon the project across the street from Phyllis’s hotel. Abby cannot believe that her brother and Phyllis are officially back together, and she doesn’t seem too willing to take him up on his generous offer.