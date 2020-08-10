Constance Nunes Wrenches On Her Mustang In A Tiny Crop Top & Sexy Daisy Dukes

Constance hit the pavement in a scanty outfit.

Hot car mechanic Constance Nunes went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram upload on Monday afternoon. The stunning model flashed her curves as she worked on one of her most prized possessions — her vintage Ford Mustag.

In the racy pic, Constance looked smoking hot as she sported a tiny black crop top. The shirt clung tightly to her ample chest and was sleeveless in order to show off her toned arms and shoulders.

She teamed the top with a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts wrapped snugly around her petite waist and hugged her curvy hips while accentuating her long, lean legs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and killer abs in the snap. She accessorized the style with a pair of gray and white sneakers.

Constance laid underneath of the vehicle as she worked on a problem the car was having from underneath. She had both of her hands lifted above her and one knee bent as she wrenched on the classic Mustang. In the caption of the shot, she revealed that the vehicle had blown a ball joint.

In the background of the photo, the sun streamed down on a quiet street. Some green foliage could was also visible.

Constance has accumulated more than 796,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans went wild for her recent post, clicking the like button more than 27,000 times within the first hour after it was uploaded to her feed. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 400 remarks on the pic during that time.

“Gotta say in a lot of your photos, I always admire your Chucks,” one follower said of Constance’s shoes.

“That sucks but at least u know how to repare [sic] it,” another stated.

“That is the sexiest thing I have ever seen!” a third social media user wrote.

“Always doing work!!! You’re freaking awesome,” a fourth person commented.

The Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star does appear to be shy when it comes to flashing her fit figure all over the internet. She’s often seen sporting sexy bikinis, tight pants, and tiny tops for her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance recently delighted her followers when she rocked a tight army green dress with a plunging neckline and a short skirt. That post also proved to be a popular one among fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 68,000 likes and over 400 comments.