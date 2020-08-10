Sofia Richie Gets Cheeky In A White Bikini & Boots While Lounging On The Couch

Sofia Richie has been posting up a storm to her Instagram feed lately, and returned to her page again today with another steamy post that certainly did not disappoint.

The model shared a total of three snaps in the Monday afternoon upload hat saw her showing some serious skin in a skimpy ensemble as she relaxed on a cozy couch. She slouched into its plush cushions in the first two images of the series, stretching her lean legs out in front of her to rest them on the edge of a wooden coffee table. She re-positioned for the third photo, that time laying down across the seat with her arms up above her head while affixing her piercing hazel eyes to the camera’s lens.

Sofia sent pulses racing as she lounged on the couch in a scanty white bikini that left little to the imagination. The swimwear included a sports bra-style top with smooth seams that fit snuggly over her chest to highlight her voluptuous assets. It featured thick straps that bunched up slightly over her shoulders, as well as a low scoop neckline exposed a scandalous amount of cleavage.

She added a silky button-up as an extra layer over her bikini top. The oversized number boasted a colorful, abstract design and large buttons, all of which were left unfastened to give her audience a full view of her ample bosom and chiseled abs.

Sofia’s matching bikini bottoms were hardly within eyesight in the series of shots, though it wasn’t hard to tell that the garment was equally as risque. The number showcased the star’s sculpted thighs in their entirety and a good look at her derriere, suggesting that the swimwear had a high-cut and cheeky design. Its waistband was just barely visible in the final photo of the update, in which it sat high up on her hips to further highlight her trim waist and flat midsection.

The blond bombshell completed her look with a pair of chunky white boots to give her look a sporty vibe, and added a set of gold choker necklaces for a bit of bling. She left her dirty blond hair down, flipping it into a deep side part so it would keep from falling in front of her face.

Fans went wild for the triple-pic update, and made sure to hit up the comments section to shower the fashionista with love.

“Hotter than ever,” one person wrote.

“Always picture-perfect,” praised another fan.

“Your beauty is unfair and unmatched,” a third follower remarked.

“Love you so much,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up more than 161,000 likes within just four hours of going live.