‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards Explains Why She’s ‘Always In Awe’ Of Husband Aaron Phypers

Denise Richards is continuously impressed with her husband of just under two years.

Denise Richards took to her Instagram account on Sunday, August 9 to share a series of photos and sweet message about her husband of nearly two years, Aaron Phypers.

As she continues to face allegations of a romantic relationship with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mate, Brandi Glanville, the actress and mother of three posted three images of her husband working at a computer at his Quantum 360 center, which specializes in alternative and holistic health services.

“I’m always in awe of my husband & never get tired of hearing him talk about the incredible things he does,” she began in her tribute.

“He is the most compassionate & hardest working man I know. Even on his days off, he’s anyways helping people selflessly,” she continued. “I love all of his modalities & learning about new technology to help different things. It fascinates me & I love learning too.”

As fans of RHOBH well know, there has been a lot of confusion in regard to what Aaron actually does over the past couple of seasons of the show. Most recently, Aaron attempted to explain his medical work to the cast during a dinner party at Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky. However, after rambling about atoms and frequencies, the men and women seemed to be even more confused than they were to begin with.

In an apparent nod to the confusion of her cast mates, Denise told her online audience members in her post that while many do not understand what Aaron does, she’s seen so many people receive treatment from Aaron that changed their lives.

Denise also said that Aaron changed her life, as well as the lives of her children.

After sharing her post, Denise was met with fans who wanted to know more about Aaron and what he does at work. In response, Denise told a couple of her followers that Aaron treats people with chronic pain and anxiety.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers attend the 60th Anniversary Party For The Monte-Carlo TV Festival. Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Denise opened up about her marriage to Aaron during an interview with The Washington Post last month, telling the outlet that if she and Aaron truly had an open marriage, as has been claimed, she would not hide it.

Denise then said that when it comes to her relationship with Aaron, she feels that he is not only her lover and confidant, but also her best friend and applauded Aaron for showing her respect.

“I feel that we bring out the best in each other. We are definitely both very strong personalities, so, obviously we’ll have moments, but we respect each other’s opinions,” she explained.