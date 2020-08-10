Jeannie Mai Shows Off Her Curves In A Yellow Bikini While Basking Beside A Pool

Jeannie Mai paid tribute to a Petey Pablo song.

Jeannie Mai flaunted her curvy figure in a bright bikini for her latest Instagram update. The Real co-host kicked off the work week by treating her 2.3 million followers to a photo that found her soaking up some sun. She also gave a shout-out to a rapper in the caption of her post.

Jeannie, 41, wore a design from 8th Story, and she made sure to tag the company. Her bathing suit was a buttery yellow color that complemented the warm tones in her tan skin. Her top had a longline silhouette with a wide band that encircled her ribs right underneath her ample bust. The band was attached to the garment’s cups, which tapered slightly to form the shoulder straps. Her bottoms had a high-rise design that covered up her navel. They also boasted a trendy high leg that showcased her toned thighs and curvy derriere.

Jeannie added another pop of color to her look by rocking a pair of over-sized shades with a purple single lens and silver frames. Her hair appeared to be damp and slicked back from her face, and her skin also glistened as if it were wet.

Jeannie was photographed from a distance. She was lying on her back on the narrow tiled divider between a pool and a hot tub. She arched her back, which highlighted the curve of her pert posterior. Her arms were stretched up over her head to accentuate her toned midsection. She bent both knees and pointed the toes of her left foot, which was lifted up and positioned closer to her body. Her head was slightly tilted sideways toward the camera.

The coloring of the pool’s interior made the water look dark, and swirling foamy bubbles covered the surface of the hot tub. A pool float shaped like a white unicorn with a purple horn and a rainbow-colored mane and tail drifted behind Jeannie. The raft added a touch of whimsy to her picture.

There was also a beige brick wall and an array of colorful flora in the background. The decorative vegetation included a row of purple cabbage trees, flowering plants with orange blossoms, and palm trees.

In her caption, Jeannie referenced the explicit 2003 rap song “Freek-a-Leek” by Petey Pablo.

“I haven’t heard that song in years, and you look great here,” read one response to her post.

“I died and you are heaven,” gushed another admirer.

“It’s the legs for me,” a third person wrote.

“Young jeezy so lucky,” read one of a number of comments that referenced Jeannie’s rapper fiance.

Jeannie’s Instagram followers always love it when she flaunts her fabulous figure on her page. She also slayed when she rocked a denim swimsuit with a plunging neckline.