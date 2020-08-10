‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot Trailer Drops And It’s Leaving Fans ‘So Excited’

Jessie Spano's iconic 'I'm so Excited' line is teased in the long-awaited promo for the revival of the '90s teen comedy.

The trailer for the Saved By The Bell revival has been released, and it’s drumming up nostalgic feelings for fans of the original teen TV sitcom. The reboot, which is set to debut on NBC Universal’s new streaming service Peacock, released its first full promo in a new post to the network’s official YouTube page.

In the clip, which can be seen below, original stars Mario Lopez (who plays AC Slater on the show) and Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano) are seen reminiscing about their days at Bayside High.

In a later snippet, Jessie, who is now a Bayside guidance counselor in the reboot, confiscates caffeine pills from a student — actually her old pal Zack Morris son’s (played by newcomer Mitchell Hoog) — in the hallway as the Pointer Sisters’ 1982 classic’ “I’m So Excited” plays in the background.

“Are those caffeine pills?” an adult Jessie asks. “At first, they’re so exciting and then it gets even more exciting but after that, it gets so scary, and in the end, you ruin your girl group’s shot at a recording contract,”

The iconic reference is a nod to the memorable Saved by the Bell Season 2 episode, “Jessie’s Song,” when her character battled a pill problem.

Footage also shows gym teacher Slater in action, and a new batch of Baysiders grabbing food at the Max, where they question why some of the students at the high school look so old.

In comments to the Instagram teaser, seen here, fans reacted by repeating Jessie’s most famous line.

“I’m so excited!” one fan wrote.

“I’m more excited than Jessie haha,” another added.

Berkley told Us Weekly that even 30 years later, the “Jessie’s Song” episode in which her character repeatedly sang and screamed “I’m so excited, I’m so excited!” is one that fans ask her about the most.

“To this day, people come up to me and say those three words,” she said.

In addition to original Saved By the Bell stars Berkley and Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack, who is somehow now the Governor of California) and Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski) will return for the reboot along with new stars Hoog, Belmont Cameli, Haskiri Velazquez, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Pena and more. The Saved By the Bell revival will not include OG Bayside High principal Mr. Belding, played by Dennis Haskins.

There is no official word when Saved by the Bell revival will be available to stream on Peacock. Like many television shows these days, it’s coming “soon.”