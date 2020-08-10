Anita Herbert Flaunts Chiseled Physique In Tiny Bikini

Anita Herbert put her chiseled body front and center on Monday, August 10, when she teased her 2.3 million Instagram followers with a snapshot of herself clad in a tiny bikini.

The photo captured the Hungarian fitness model and trainer on a grass-covered slope with tall coniferous tress in the background. Herbert sported an ice-colored two-piece swimsuit that contrasted with her tan complexion. Her bikini top featured a classic triangle design with small cups and thin straps. The triangles were widely spaced, exposing quite a bit of her cleavage. She paired it with matching bottoms boasting equally thin sides, which she wore pulled up high, baring her toned hips.

Herbert had her jet-back hair parted on the right and styled in two simple braids that she pulled over her shoulders. She also wore a black backpack whose straps she was pulling forward with her hands for the picture.

Herbert paired the photos with a lengthy caption in which she described growing up in a tiny town in Hungary with farmer parents and no background in fitness at all. Her goal with sharing this message was to show her fans that being fit is accessible to anyone. She concluded the caption by urging them to join her latest challenge.

The post has garnered more than 5,000 likes and upwards of 75 comments in just a half hour of being published. Her fans quickly took to the comments section to engage with Herbert, sharing their admiration for her form, hard work and dedication.

“Originally followed you because I loved your fit form, but gained much more respect seeing you help these people better themselves,” one of her users opened up.

“Thank you Anita for always making each of us feel like a queen and assuring us that this journey is not the same for everyone!!! Needed this today as I head into week 6,” replied another one.

“We love you [red heart] so much and appreciate you and your humble character,” a third fan chimed in.

“I wish y’all would make an app to keep the challenges more accessible but otherwise the hardest challenge I’ve tried yet!” suggested a fourth user.

Herbert is quite active on Instagram, which she uses to share a mix of fitness-related content, many of which feature her in bikinis or workout sets. Recently, she posted another image that showed her in a floral swimsuit, as The Inquisitr has reported. She was photographed on a beach in the skimpy number that included a small top whose cups wore bunched in to expose a generous amount of cleavage. Her bottoms tied on the side and had a U-shaped waistband.