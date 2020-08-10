Sommer Ray Flaunts Incredible Curves In Bedazzled Black Lingerie On Instagram

Sommer Ray flaunted her insane curves in a sexy Louis Vuitton photoshoot, which she shared on her Instagram feed on Monday. The series of photos showed the babe rocking a bedazzled black lingerie set that did nothing but favors for her body as she posed in a dim room. Her look left almost nothing to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The photos featured a vintage filter as Sommer posed against a dark brown backdrop. The Louis Vuitton logos appeared to be projected onto the fitness guru’s legs. Meanwhile, a bright golden light shone down on Sommer and highlighted her muscles. She looked absolutely radiant in her skimpy set.

Sommer’s look included a strapless black bra in what looked to be a velvet material with silver crystals lining the top of the cups. The sweetheart neckline did little to contain her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. The bra was also low on the sides to show off her sideboob.

Sommer’s muscular tummy was exposed between the bra and a matching high-cut thong. The front of the lingerie bottoms dipped below her belly button and hugged her abs, while the sides came up slightly higher than her hips to put her legs and round booty completely on display.

The fitness guru completed the look with a pair of elbow-length matching gloves, as well as some dangling silver statement earrings. She wore her brunette locks down in messy waves, though she gathered them up into a high ponytail for some shots.

Sommer included several photos in the series. In the first, she stood with her arms crossed in front of her chest in a way that pushed her cleavage out. Her hair fell over her face as she pursed her lips for the camera. In other images, she stood with her back arched and booty popped to draw attention to her hourglass shape. She bent one knee to further emphasize the muscles in her toned backside.

The post received more than 333,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments in an hour as fans expressed admiration for the stunner.

“Absolutely gorgeous love!” one fan said.

“You are my dream girl,” another user added with a heart-eye emoji.

“HOW are you so perfect,” a third follower wrote.

Sommer’s fans know that she brings her A-game to her photoshoots. Last week, the YouTuber modeled a few different workout sets from her own brand, which her followers loved.