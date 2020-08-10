‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Confirms Her New Baby’s Name And Shows Off Post-Baby Body As Instagram Reacts

Kailyn Lowry confirmed her son's name on Instagram.

Kailyn Lowry has finally confirmed the name of her fourth child.

After giving birth to her baby boy on July 31, the Teen Mom 2 star took to her Instagram page on Monday, August 10, to reveal that she’s named the child, her second with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, Creed, while also giving her online audience a look at her post-baby body.

Along with a stunning photo taken inside Creed’s nursery, which features a number of framed black and white photos of animals, including a giraffe and a koala, Kailyn revealed that her baby’s name means “guiding principle.” She also showcased her son’s namesake blanket, which was perfectly draped across the front of his crib.

“I love it! Congrats he’s precious!” one person wrote in response to her announcement.

“Kail, you always break boundaries. Good for you for being who you are regardless what the public eye wants. Love his name,” said another.

As the longtime reality star continued to be flooded with congratulatory messages from her fans and followers, one Instagram user suggested she had named her son after Creed Bratton from The Office as another suspected she was inspired by the band. However, shortly after their suspicions were shared, another person set the record straight, revealing that the boy was actually named after the movie and noted that the movie has “much better meaning.”

“I like that name,” said another fan.

In Kailyn’s latest photo, she was seen wearing a gray shirt with a tie at her waist and a pair of black pants as her long blonde hair was perfectly curled.

Although Kailyn gave birth less than two weeks ago, her post-baby body looked phenomenal in the image and many took notice of that in the comments section of her post, telling her she looked absolutely “beautiful.”

“She looks awesome,” one person shared. “Holy heck!”

“You look amazing!!” added another.

While a few fans questioned Kailyn about her son’s middle name, one of whom guessed that it was Apollo, Kailyn didn’t confirm what the name was but did say it was not Apollo.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kailyn admitted back in May that her fourth pregnancy was the “toughest” on her, emotionally. At the time, while wearing a “Motherhood is Weird” T-shirt, she told her fans and followers that she was 29-weeks along and dealing with a breech baby.

“Emotionally, this has probably been my toughest pregnancy,” she shared.

Kailyn then said that physically, her fourth pregnancy was the easiest.