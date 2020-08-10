Devon Windsor Soaks Up The Sun In Stylish Bikini Top

Devon Windsor stunned many of her 2.1 million Instagram followers on Monday, August 10, with a new post in which she sported a stylish beach ensemble that put her killer figure front and center, much to their delight.

For the shot, the Victoria Secret model stood in front of the ocean during a bright, sunny day. The sky was vibrantly clear, but it is still managed to look darker than the crystal-clear sea. Windsor tilted her head back as she offered her face up toward the sky, closing her eyes and allowing her lips to hang slightly open. She placed both hands on her hips, opening her elbows to the sides in a motion that highlighted her toned upper arms and shoulders.

Windsor wore a bikini top made of a brown fabric with fine white texture. The bodice was straight cut, like a bandeau, but included a set of thin straps that attached right in the middle before going around her neck. The bra had ruffles along the top and bottom edges. She paired her bikini with a matching skirt adorned with black buttons right down the front and near the sides.

She accessorized her look with a matching thick headband that pulled her hair back. It looked like it was made from the same fabric as the skirt. Windsor also wore a pair of black-rimmed glass with light rose lenses, a few gold bracelets and delicate earrings.

In the caption, Windsor revealed that her full look was from her own brand, Devon Windsor Swim, and tagged its Instagram handle.

The photo has attracted more than 17,100 likes and over 100 comments with four hours of going live. Her fans took to the comments section to rave about her killer looks and to compliment her on her outfit.

“Love this beachy look!!” one user wrote, including a shooting star after the words.

“You seem to spend most of your life on tropical islands,” replied another user.

“CHIC AND ELEGANT,” a third one chimed in, pairing the words with a couple of clapping hands.

“Stunner – Bring the #mermaidvibes [sea shell] [sparkle] [fish] [star] thru,” added a fourth fan.

Windsor often uses her strong social media following to promote the pieces from her collection. As The Inquisitr has written, she did so just a few days ago when she took to her feed to share an image that showed her in a black two-piece. She was on what appeared to be a boat as she leaned against the metal railing. Her top was an elegant ruffled piece with thick shoulders. Her matching bottom included a gold chain around the waistband.