Kara Del Toro Sips A Matcha Latte & Flaunts Major Cleavage In A Printed Top

In her latest Instagram share, Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro delighted her 1.5 million followers by sharing a sizzling series of snaps taken while she was out and about. The photos were taken on the sidewalk in the middle of a sunny day, and there was a gray structure behind Kara in all of the snaps. In certain shots, a hint of the vibrant blue sky was visible, as well as a few carefully trimmed lush green hedges.

Kara rocked a sexy top from the brand boohoo, who she made sure to tag in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. The top had a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Long sleeves covered up most of her toned arms, with a ruffled detail at the cuff and a few inches of her slim forearms exposed. The entire garment was crafted from a white fabric with subtle black polka dots on it, and it looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin. The look ended just below her breasts, with an additional criss-cross detail stretching across her toned stomach.

She paired the revealing top with some simple high-waisted black trousers that clung to her slim hips and toned thighs. She added a few accessories as well, including a golden bracelet on one wrist, a few layered necklaces, a quilted bag with a chain strap slung over her shoulder, and some retro-inspired sunglasses.

Kara’s long locks cascaded down her chest in a sleek style, and she had an iced matcha latte in her hand. She took a sip, placing the straw against her plump lips, in the first snap.

In the second shot, Kara spun around to show off the back of the ensemble. The pants clung to every inch of her pert posterior, and the back of her shirt featured criss-cross details that exposed more skin on her back. She had a huge smile on her face as she glanced over her shoulder.

She finished the post off with three more slides in which she struck different poses and expressions, showing off her killer curves.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 7,100 likes within 32 minutes, including a like from fellow model Cindy Prado. It also received 91 comments from her audience.

“Gorgeous and that drink looks so delicious,” one follower wrote.

“Absolutely stunning,” another added, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“What a babe,” a third fan remarked.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara shared a short video clip of her most viewed TikTok video. In the short clip, she rocked a one-piece yellow swimsuit that left little to the imagination, flaunting a serious amount of underboob as well as plenty of her pert posterior and sculpted thighs.