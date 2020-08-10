Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Pert Derrière In Cheeky Bikini During Caribbean Getaway

Singer Nicole Scherzinger looked picture perfect in her latest Instagram post. On Monday, she shared an update that saw her rocking a bikini while she enjoyed a gorgeous sunset during a recent stay at a resort in the Caribbean.

Nicole’s post consisted of two photos that saw her sitting on a hammock that was situated over the ocean. She had an incredible view, which included golden yellow hues filling the sky. The ocean reflected the colors of the sky, which created a dreamy vibe. A large yacht floated in the water in the distance. Part of a large outcropping was off to one side in one of the images. The singer indicated that the pictures were taken at Sugar Beach, which is in Saint Lucia.

The 42-year-old wore a black bikini. She sat with her back to the camera while she took in the view. Since she was facing the ocean, not much of the front of the swimsuit was visible. The bottoms featured two straps on the sides as well as a cheeky bottom that put her derrière on display.

In the first snap, Nicole sat on a deck near the hammock with her knees pulled up to her chest. She smiled as she looked over her shoulder at the camera, showing off her trim waistline. The pose showed off the nice curves of her booty as well as the side of her thigh.

Nicole was lying on her side on the hammock in the second picture. Still facing the sunset, she put her backside on display. The top to her swimsuit was apparently down, as the shoulder straps that were visible in the first snap were not to be seen. Her knees were bent and her long dark hair was splayed out behind her.

The post was a smash hit, racking up more than 76,000 likes within an hour of it being shared to her account.

In the caption, she tagged the resort.

Many followers took a moment to dole out plenty of compliments.

“WOW very very beautiful and hot,” one comment read.

“i love looking at you!! your as perfect as that sunset,” a second Instagram user wrote.

Some fans could not help but comment on the scenery.

“Sunsets are one of my favorite things, so beautiful! Thank you for sharing,” one fan commented.

“Always nice to see the sun and the moon in the same picture,” joked a fourth admirer.

Last month, Nicole gave her fans something to get excited about whens he shared a video that saw her dancing while wearing a skimpy blue bikini.