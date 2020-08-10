Joan Collins, 87, Reveals Her Bikini Body In Sizzling Instagram Photo

The former 'Dynasty' actress rocked a strapless two-piece in the sun.

Joan Collins proved that age is most definitely nothing but a number in a sizzling new photo shared to her Instagram account in which she rocked a strapless bikini while sunbathing during a vacation to St. Tropez, France. The former Dynasty actress and author of multiple books looked every inch the superstar as she posed on a sunbed and got lost in a book.

In the snap, which the British star posted to her account on Monday, August 10, Joan sat back on a sunlounger and showed plenty of skin as she flaunted her slim body that most people half her age would be proud of. She rocked a very large-brimmed red and cream sun hat that shielded her eyes from the French sunshine while she held on tight to a black book with both hands, showing off her glamorous, long, manicured nails.

The legendary star stretched her toned left leg out in front of her and bent her right as she placed both feet on a gray towel that was placed along the bottom of her bed. She sat on top of a long, striped cushion that was tied over the top of the lounger.

As for her fun two-piece, the octogenarian kept things coordinated for her day in the sun.

She wore a brown number with white stripes that ran vertically across her chest. She paired that with matching bottoms, which had a large white band at the top that stretched across her hips and perfectly showcased her mile-long legs.

Beside her was a white table where she placed a refillable water bottle to stay hydrated and a pair of sunglasses.

In the caption, Joan shared her love of reading with her followers and also appeared to reveal her location, as she added the hashtag #sainttropez.

Plenty of fans heaped praise on the former American Horror Story: Apocalypse and The Royals actress. The comments section was flooded with impressed messages from her fellow Instagram users.

“Only joan can pull off wearing a bikini in her 80s,” one fan said.

“You look amazing Joan,” another commented with a fire emoji.

“What glamour and class you have, a true inspiration, you look wonderful,” a third person wrote.

The new bikini photo came shortly after Joan made the headlines back in April after she and her husband, Percy Gibson, managed to escape a fire at their London apartment. The latter successfully managed to get the fire under control while they waited for firemen to arrive to tackle the blaze.

Thankfully, the two were unhurt by the incident.