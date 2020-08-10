Genesis Lopez Flaunts Her Curvaceous Bod In A Teeny Strapless Bikini For A Steamy Selfie

Genesis Lopez went scantily clad in her most recent Instagram upload on Monday afternoon. The model let it all hang out in a revealing ensemble as she served up a sultry look for the camera.

In the sexy selfie, Genesis looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a neon yellow strapless bikini. The tiny bandeau top could barely contain her massive cleavage as it wrapped tightly around her ample bust. The garment also flashed her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her underboob.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and hugged her petite waist as they accentuated her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the shot.

In the first photo, Genesis sat on her knees on top of a hardwood floor. She had one hand resting on her thigh as the other held her phone. She arched her back and pushed her booty. The second pic was similar, but featured her tugging at her hair as tilting her head as she wore a sultry expression on her face.

She wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. The brunette locks were styled in loose curls that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Genesis has amassed a following of over 4.8 million fans on her social media account. Many of those admirers wasted no time sharing their appreciation for her latest post by clicking the like button more than 32,000 times within the first two hours after it was published to her account. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 400 remarks on the pics during that time.

“You look drop dead gorgeous!” one follower wrote.

“You are a very sencious [sic] woman that I adore and admire you as a mature passionate woman,” another stated.

“Beautiful physique,” a third social media user gushed.

“Nice bright color,” a fourth person commented.

The model appears to have no qualms when it comes to flashing her hourglass curves in racy outfits online. She’s often photographed wearing skimpy tops, scanty bathing suits, and skintight workout gear.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Genesis recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she showed off her insane booty and legs while wearing a bright red pair of leggings and a teeny tank top that hugged her body closely. To date, that post has raked in more than 58,000 likes and over 630 comments.