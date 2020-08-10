Brittney Palmer Shows Off Her Hot Body In Pink Animal Print While ‘Passionately Hoping’

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer showed off her hot body while wearing a sexy animal-print bra top in a new Instagram post, which her 1.1 million followers on the popular social media platform seemed to enjoy.

Brittney leaned over a dark-colored piece of furniture in the shot. She wore a pink bra top that featured an animal print, an underwire, and adjustable bra-style straps. The pose showed off plenty of the UFC octagon girl’s ample cleavage from the side, and it spilled over the top of the garment. The look also showed off the model’s tattoo on her back, along with a smaller one on the side of her hand.

In the shot, Brittney wore her gorgeous highlighted brunette hair in perfect loose curls that cascaded over one shoulder and down her back, framing her face. One hand rested on her shoulder, which showcased the short nude manicure on her fingernails. Brittney’s big brown eyes popped in the image, and she held her full lips open, revealing her white teeth. The octagon girl accessorized with medium-sized gold hoops hanging from her ears, and a gold cuff bracelet around one wrist.

Her caption tagged makeup artist Ashley Jeanne with the glam look, and her followers shared some love for Brittney. At least 8,500 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and nearly 130 took the time to leave a positive reply for her with many including the heart and flame emoji, indicating that they loved her hot outfit.

“You are always bringing it with the heat. This is straight fire, Brittney,” declared one happy follower.

“Passion is energy, feel the power that comes from focusing on what excites you. You are truly a beautiful goddess,” a second Instagrammer wrote, including prayer hands and sparkling pink hearts.

“You’re the most beautiful girl in the world. No, scratch that. You’re the most beautiful woman in the whole world,” exclaimed a third devotee who had trouble deciding which way to describe the model.

“OMG, you are fabulous looking! What a gorgeous, glorious attractive look. I like this. I love you, baby,” a fourth fan enthused, including a huge variety of red lip, kiss, heart-eye, and several other emoji.

Brittney is no stranger to showing off her toned physique on Instagram. The Inquisitr recently reported that the UFC ring girl looked smoking hot in a gray tank top while exiting a slick car that had some of her fans declaring that she was the woman of their dreams.