Anna Katharina Sizzles In Gold Bikini For Sexy New Video

Anna Katharina showed off her killer body to her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Monday, August 10, with a hot new post that saw her in a skimpy bikini as she struck sexy poses for the camera.

The post consisted of a video that captured the Instagram star in a nude two-piece bathing suit with gold hues. The top featured an interesting design with cups that resembled stars. They were connected by three strings, which created a large empty space that showed off quite a bit of Anna’s cleavage. The same three-string design wrapped around her back, tying into a large bow on the back. The cups ruched along the bottom edges and included another set of thin straps that stretched over her shoulders.

Anna teamed the bra with a pair of matching bottoms with thin sides, which she wore high on her hips. The low front allowed her to flaunt her tight lower stomach.

Anna shot the clip in a green setting that added a pop of color. She wore her blond hair styled in waves and swept over to one side. She could be seen enjoying a small bottle of Bang Energy’s drink called Birthday Cake Bash. As stated in her bio, she represents Bang Energy as a model and ambassador.

In the caption, Anna revealed that her post was an add for the brand, stating that its beverages are great for satisfying one’s sweet tooth.

The video has been viewed more than 9,500 times within two hours, garnering upwards of 3,000 likes and about 100 comments. Her fans used the occasion to express their admiration for Anna, taking to the comments section to shower her in compliments and emoji.

“I think I found the most beautiful women on our planet,” one of her fans raved.

“You are the most beautiful and sexiest queen,” replied another user.

“Looking as fabulous and gorgeous as ever Anna!” a third admirer chimed in.

“Not sure about my sweet tooth, Anna, but you certainly make my salivary glands work overtime!” added a fourth user, who topped the comment with a drooling emoji.

Anna often rocks swimsuits on her Instagram posts. Recently, she shared an image in which she sizzled in a yellow crocheted two-piece that highlighted her curves, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She posed indoors by a glass door that let in natural light. Her ensemble featured a triangle top with very thin straps that kept them in place. Her matching bottom tied on the sides and she wore the strings pulled up a bit high.