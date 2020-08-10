Maria Menounos, 42, Shows Off Her Six Pack In A Yellow Bikini While Drinking Bud Light

Maria hung out with a few gal pals on the beach.

Maria Menounos recently enjoyed a little fun in the sun with two friends, and she likely put smiles on the faces of many of her followers when she shared a photo of their outing on Instagram. The former E! News host and her pals were pictured drinking Bud Light on a beach, but it was the six pack that Maria was rocking that caught the eye of some of her admirers.

Maria, 42, opted to wear a cheery yellow bikini for their trip to the seaside. The swimsuit was constructed out of thick textured fabric. The top had a bralette silhouette with a low neckline that displayed her decolletage and ample cleavage. Her bottoms had a high-cut leg that showcased her shapely thighs, but it was her washboard stomach that was front-and-center in the photo. The low waist of her skimpy bottoms ensured that she was showing off almost every inch of her sculpted abdominal muscles. A ray of sunlight also put a spotlight on her toned torso by shining directly on it.

Maria completed her summer look with a black baseball cap and a pair of over-sized sunglasses with square lenses and metallic frames. Her honey-colored hair was styled in beachy waves, and it looked like her tresses were being teased by a gentle sea breeze.

She posed on her knees on a bright red towel. The covering protected her legs from the large number of sharp rocks and pebbles that were strewn all over the shore of the beach. She held up a can of Bud Light and smiled down at the camera as her picture was snapped.

Maria took center stage by posing between her two pals. One of her friends rocked a plain black two-piece, while the other opted for a colorful patterned bikini. They also wore hats and held drinks in their hands.

A number of Maria’s followers responded to her post with praise for her fit physique, and she replied to one fan’s comment about her midsection by blaming the COVID-19 pandemic for her abs looking less defined than they usually do.

“Wow with that 6 pack,” the admirer wrote.

“Lol it’s not as good as normal hahah #covidabs,” read Maria’s response.

However, the comments section of her post was full of assurances that her body looks great in its current state.

“Hottest woman alive,” wrote one fan.

“Amazing! You gotta post more bikini selfies, Maria!” read another remark.

Maria only shares photos of her swimwear on occasion, but they’re always big hits. last month, the Better Together host had her Instagram followers gushing over a gorgeous photo that showed her rocking a green two-piece as she posed in a pool.