Eva Longoria Flaunts Bikini Body On The Beach: ‘Let’s Jump Into Monday’

Actress Eva Longoria has been sharing plenty of photos that show her looking years younger than her 45 years this summer. She delighted her 7.9 million Instagram followers with an update on Monday that saw her kicking off the week with a positive attitude while rocking a bikini.

Eva’s two-piece swimsuit was a peach color that flattered her skin tone. The top featured a low-cut neckline that flashed a bit of her cleavage. It also had gold ring details on each of the straps. The bottoms were a low-rise style that highlighted her curvy hips. She completed her beach-day look with a pair of black sunglasses.

The Desperate Housewives star was at the beach. It appeared to be a gorgeous day as only a few clouds were in sky. A coastline was visible in the distance behind her.

Eva was all smiles in the photo, which caught her midair in the middle of a jump. The camera captured the celebrity in with her hands in the air and her knees bent in an impressive stance that exuded nothing but happiness and seemingly boundless energy. With her hands over her head, the pose gave her fans a nice look at her taut abs and shapely arms. With her knees bent and her feet behind her, the actress also showed off her toned legs and pert booty. Her long, wavy hair was also in the air as the the lens caught her in motion. She appeared to be a few feet off of the ground as the beach was not visible in the photo.

The update was a big hit, garnering more than 70,000 likes and over 300 comments with three hours of it being shared online.

Unsurprisingly, many of the comments came from fans who could not believe how fabulous Eva looked.

“You get sexier and more beautiful as you get older. How is that possible?” one admirer commented.

“Girl! You looking good and happy. I couldn’t strike that pose if I was getting suspended by steel cables,” joked a second Instagram user.

“You are definitely my motivation to keep working out!!” a third comment read.

“always inspiring us – a what a beauty you are,” a fourth follower wrote.

Eva does not seem to mind sharing parts of her life online. Her posts range from showing her working out to sharing special moments with her family.

Not too long ago, she uploaded a photo that saw her getting in a little rest and relaxation while winding down after a workout while wearing pink athletic wear.