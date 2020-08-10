Chiara Ferragni Stuns In A Skimpy Hot Pink Bikini In Sardinia

Chiara Ferragni added two sizzling snapshots to her Instagram page on Monday, August 10 that stunned her 20.7 million followers. In today’s post, the Italian entrepreneur decided to slip into a skimpy hot pink bikini that flaunted her insanely toned figure while catching some rays at the beach in Sardinia.

Chiara was photographed at a resort located on the famous Italian island. Clad in her sexy bathing suit, she stood in the middle of the frame with her legs submerged in water. She was seen holding an alligator pool float, while casually posing for the camera. The fashion blogger slightly tilted her head to the side as she gave a big smile to the photographer. Her sun-kissed complexion glowed under the sunshine, which made it look glowing. The vast ocean, several big yachts, and the cloudless sky made up the scenic background of the snap.

A swipe to the right featured Chiara lounging on the swimming float. She lay on her stomach and tried to paddle away. The photographer caught a nice view of her perky posterior.

Chiara rocked a teeny two-piece swimsuit, seemingly made of shiny fabric. The top boasted fully-lined cups that struggled to contain her breasts. It had a deep neckline, which displayed her décolletage. The garment also had an underwire structure that gave a push-up effect for her bust, which displayed more cleavage. The swimwear was held together by thick straps that went over her shoulders, highlighting her toned arms.

The matching pair of bottoms that she sported had a low-cut waistline that left little to the imagination. It also had a high cut that helped elongate her lean legs. Itty bitty straps were tied on the sides of her hips.

For her beach day look, Chiara opted to wear layers of gold necklaces, several bracelets, a watch, and rings. She styled her blond hair into a ponytail with braids.

Chiara dropped a sparkling heart emoji in the caption, instead of using words. She gave credit to her photographer, Tad, by tagging his Instagram page in the picture.

Since going live on her account, the latest share has earned more than 328,000 likes and over 770 comments. Many of her social media supporters and fellow influencers flocked to the comments section to shower her with gushing messages. A lot raved about her sexy body, while other followers struggled to find the right words to express how they felt about the snap, and instead, they chimed in with emoji.

“You are the best woman in all the word,” a fan commented.

“Wow! What a body,” wrote another follower.

“Killer abs,” a third admirer added.