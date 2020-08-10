Tahlia Skaines Lifts Up Her Top & Cups Her Breasts In Cheeky New Instagram Share

Tahlia Skaines delighted her eager audience with another set of cheeky new photos that were shared with her feed on Monday. The post was composed of five new images that showed the model clad in a bright pink ensemble.

The first image in the series captured Tahlia posed in the center of the frame. She chose a parking garage to snap the steamy shots, and a ton of piping could be seen on the ceiling above her. A few cars were parked in the spots next to Tahlia, and the rest of the space was surrounded by concrete. Tahlia took a step forward and looked off into the distance with a massive smile on her face. She put on an NSFW display that proved hard to be ignored while clad in a two-piece set.

On her upper-half, Tahlia rocked a crewneck sweatshirt that was worn rolled above her breasts. Tahlia went braless for the photo op and cupped her chest with her hands to meet Instagram’s guidelines while still treating her audience to a view of cleavage and her taut tummy. The top boasted a light pink hue with a white graphic across the chest that was unable to be seen because of the way that the shirt was rolled.

She opted for a pair of sweatpants with an elastic waistband that stretched over her navel and helped to accentuate her tiny waist. She wore the drawstrings of the pants undone, but the pants were still tight on her midsection. The pants were loose on her fit legs, and they had elastic near the bottom, which exposed Tahlia’s white ankle socks. She completed her outfit with a pair of white sneakers that had the laces undone. Tahlia pulled her long, blond locks back in a high ponytail, and her hair tumbled over her shoulder.

The second image in the series captured the model from her backside. Tahlia pulled her top up and showed off her bronze back for the camera while clad in the same all-pink outfit. The next few images showed the model at different angles, all of which allowed her to flaunt her figure.

In the caption of the update, she tagged the 3rd Phix Collection and shared that she was excited for what’s to come. More than 13,000 Instagrammers have double-tapped the multi-photo update, and 150 have left comments.

“Obsessed with this babe,” one Instagrammer complimented.

“What a mood!! Actually can’t wait to get my hands on it all,” another fan added.

“True happiness is getting your new lit and beautiful posts notification. You’re so hot,” a their fan chimed in with the addition of a few flame emoji.