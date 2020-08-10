Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Incredible Figure In Skintight Top With Plunging Neckline & Form-Fitting Skirt

When it comes to flaunting her figure one social media, Anastasiya Kvitko is in a league of her own. On Monday, the brunette beauty took to Instagram to showcase her figure in a skintight outfit that highlighted her killer curves.

Anastasiya wore an off-white tank top made of stretchy fabric. It featured thin shoulder straps and a wide, plunging neckline that put her voluptuous chest on display. A lace trim along the edge of the neckline gave it a feminine vibe.

She paired the top with an equally tight skirt, which featured light taupe and off-white stripes. It also had an elastic waistline that accentuated her trim waist. It was long with a hemline that hit below her knees. Because the photo was cropped around her knees, it was impossible to know just how long it was. She completed her look with a powder blue handbag that featured gold details.

Anastasiya wore her tresses parted in the middle, and it was styled with loose curls. A few sections of her hair fell over her shoulders. She opted for few accessories, wearing only a gold dangle bracelet.

The popular influencer stood in what appeared to be a lobby. The floor had a glassy marble finish, and a sofa was situated on one side of the room. Decorative lighting was also visible on the ceiling and the wall behind her.

Anastasiya faced the camera, showing off her curvaceous figure. She looked off to one side with a slight smile on her face.

The post was an instant hit, with more than 19,000 followers hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it to her account.

In the caption, Anastasiya mentioned how the skirt fit while also tagging online retailer, Fashion Nova.

Many of her fans took some time to rave over how she looked.

“why did God make you so beautiful? you are a goddess a star,” wrote one admirer.

“The word Beauty is worthless without you,” a second follower wrote.

“Oh my god unbelievable beauty queen you are,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

“You are the most beautiful woman,” a fourth fan commented.

The Russian beauty knows how to keep her fans coming back for more. They can usually count on her uploading racy pictures and videos that often show her flaunting her ample chest along with the rest of her curves.

Last month, she stunned her fans when she shared a snap that saw her wearing a white crop top and a tight skirt.