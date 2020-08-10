Big Ten Athletic Conference Reportedly Cancels 2020-2021 Football Season Because Of Coronavirus

The Big Ten athletic conference has reportedly canceled its 2020-2021 college football season due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Detroit Free Press reported.

According to sources speaking on condition of anonymity, in a Sunday vote, the presidents of 12 of the 14 universities who have football programs in the conference all voted to end their upcoming season even begins. Among those 12 votes were those of the presidents of the University of Michigan and Michigan State University, both of whom are physicians.

Only the presidents of the Universities of Nebraska and Iowa voted to to play.

As of this writing, the conference hasn’t formally announced the decision; that move is expected Tuesday, according to reports.

According to one source, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is reportedly on board with holding the Big Ten’s season in the spring, although no decision has been made.

Absent a formal declaration from their conference, individual schools — some of which have been holding preseason practice — have been moving their schedules around, seemingly anticipating an announcement that their season has been canceled. In East Lansing, Michigan State took Monday off from practice — normally the team takes Tuesdays off. In Iowa City, the University of Iowa canceled Monday’s scheduled practice. In West Lafayette, Indiana, Purdue University rescheduled its media availability.

Meanwhile, the players themselves, at least at Michigan State and the University of Michigan, have reportedly not been told about the status of their upcoming season.

The move comes as other college football conferences, large and small, have canceled or limited their upcoming seasons. For example, as Sporting News reported, already the Southwestern Athletic Conference, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, the Ivy League, and the Patriot League, among others, have already made such decisions.

Further, as CBS Sports reported, other major conferences in the so-called Power Five, which includes the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), Big Ten Conference, Big 12, Pac-12, and Southeastern Conference (SEC) — and effectively encompasses most of the major names in college football — are considering canceling their own seasons.

“It’s an ongoing conversation we’ve been having for weeks,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said.

With major and minor conferences dropping out, the very future of college football itself looks to be in jeopardy.

“I’m of the opinion it’s when, not if [the 2020 season is canceled],” said an unidentified source within one of the conferences.

Meanwhile, the players themselves have been opting out of the upcoming season as well. Already at least 30 players from among the schools in the Power Five — many of them likely first-round draft picks when the NFL comes calling — have decided not to play this season, citing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.