‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Billy & Lily Form A Great Team

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, August 10 reveals that Billy and Lily get Genoa City residents to share their memories of Katherine Chancellor and talk about things that recently happened around town. The format allowed viewers to catch up on storylines after several months of reruns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At Chancellor Media, Billy (Jason Thompson) told Lily (Christel Khalil) about his idea to go to Chancellor Park for the statue dedication and get people there to talk about Kay (Jeanne Cooper). Once they arrive, Lily interviewed Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Nikki thought Kay would be horrified by things like Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) stabbing at the gala.

When Lily moved on to Nick (Joshua Morrow), he focused on Sharon (Sharon Case) and her battle with cancer. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) chimed in and explained how tough it was for her mother to give her the power to make medical decisions before the surgery. Victoria took her turn, and she felt thankful for having such powerful women role models in her life. She also flashed back to fighting Adam (Mark Grossman) for control at Newman Enterprises.

Lily tried to press Nikki for more gossip, but the Newman matriarch shut her down and walked away. Then, Billy came onto the scene, and Victor (Eric Braeden) arrived unexpectedly. The Mustache warned Billy not to slander his family and put him on notice. After that encounter, Adam, who was fresh off a run for exercise, happened through the park, and he and Billy clashed about Victoria retaking the CEO position at the family company. As Adam left, he remembered proposing to Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Victor, setting him up as the fall guy.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) stopped by, and he and Lily discussed his grandmother. Devon remembered how difficult the past year had been with losing Neil (Kristoff St. John), his money, and meeting Elena (Brytni Sarpy). Later, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) happened by, and she admitted she had a new man in her life while thinking about Nate (Sean Dominic). Lily apologized for giving Amanda the cold shoulder when she arrived. Amanda left to get ready for a date, and Jack stumbled upon them. He said a few words about Katherine, and then he talked about Dina’s (Marla Adams) health complications.

At Sharon’s, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) asked her how she was doing. Sharon admitted that she felt nothing and everything at the same time. At Society, Devon told Elena that Katherine sent her to him. Back at the office, Billy speculated that something weird was going on at Newman, and Lily warned him not to use their business to settle his vendetta. At the Ranch, Victor told Nikki he felt a chill in the air like a storm was brewing.