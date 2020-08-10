Gizele Oliveira Flaunts Toned Booty In Rainbow-Colored Thong Bikini On Instagram

Gizele Oliveira turned up the heat with a rare swimwear photoshoot on her Instagram on Monday. The Brazilian model shared a few photos on her feed in which she wore a rainbow-colored thong two-piece that showcased her best assets as she posed by the ocean.

The photos showed Gizele standing in the sand beside a large rock formation in Laguna Beach, California, according to the post’s geotag. In the background, the stunning waves rolled onto the shore. It looked to be a mostly clear day as the sun shone down on the Victoria’s Secret Angel and highlighted her tan skin. Though the scene was beautiful, fans were likely focused on Gizele in her swimwear.

Gizele’s look included a smocked rectangular top with a vertical gradient design including every color of the rainbow. Thin straps rested on her shoulders as the low neckline exposed her ample cleavage. Her muscular back was mostly exposed in the tight top.

Gizele’s six-pack abs were on show between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini plunged into her waist to expose her flat tummy, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. The high cuts perfectly framed her long, lean legs.

The babe accessorized her outfit with a beaded thread that hung loosely around her waist and overlapped with the thong, as well as a pair of dainty hoop earrings. Her dark brunette hair was styled down in beachy waves that blew in the breeze.

In the first image, Gizele turned away from the camera to give fans a glimpse of her round booty in the cheeky bikini bottoms. She bent one knee and arched her back in a way that emphasized her figure. The IMG model ran one hand through her hair and looked over her shoulder with a sultry gaze.

The second photo saw Gizele facing forward with her abs flexed and one hip cocked to the side. Again, she placed one hand on her head and stared.

The post received more than 10,000 likes and nearly 130 comments in an hour as fans showered the babe with praise in the comments section.

“So gorgeous!” one fan said.

“I looooove these colors on you,” another user added.

“Those abs sheeeeeeeesh,” a third follower said with a heart-eye emoji.

Gizele always knows how to get her followers’ pulses racing. In another post, the stunner opted for a black lingerie set that did her nothing but favors.