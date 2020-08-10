Jen Selter Flaunts Her Gravity-Defying Derriere In A Skimpy Two-Piece Swimsuit

Fit bombshell Jen Selter surprised her 12.6 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a breathtaking video clip in which she flaunted her sculpted figure as well as her stunning view. She stood on a balcony outside with clear glass sides that provided a nearly entirely unobstructed view of the sights in front of her. A large body of water stretched out across the frame, and countless buildings were scattered along the opposite shore. The sky above was a stunning shade of blue with the sun illuminating the clouds as it set.

Jen strung together several short clips to show the progression of the sun setting. She rocked a pale blue bikini that left little to the imagination and highlighted her fit figure to perfection while posing for the clips. The bikini top featured tiny triangular cups with some delicate detailing on them, and thin straps that stretched over her shoulders and around her back. The back of the swimsuit had a criss-cross detail that added a bit of visual interest to the look.

She paired the sexy top with matching bottoms that featured the same embellished fabric. The bottoms dipped low in the front, showing off plenty of her chiselled stomach, and two thin straps stretched over her hips on either side. The bottoms were a thong style, and flaunted her sculpted rear.

Jen kept the rest of the look simple, adding a silver watch on one wrist and no other visible accessories. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her back in a sleek style, and she played with her silky tresses in several of the clips, flipping them, twirling them, and pulling them back into a half-up style with her hand.

Jen paired the sizzling clip with a heartfelt caption that thanks her followers for their messages in honor of her birthday, and her fans absolutely loved the latest update. The post racked up over 240,900 views within 16 hours. It also received 542 comments from Jen’s eager audience.

“OMG!! You are a perfect woman,” one follower wrote.

“Very very beautiful,” another fan remarked, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“Absolutely stunning glutes!!!!!” one follower commented, captivated by that particular portion of Jen’s physique.

“Beautiful view,” another fan added, not clarifying whether he was referring to the scenic landscape in front of Jen or her fit figure.

Jen recently celebrated her 27th birthday, and marked the occasion by sharing a video clip with her Instagram audience, as The Inquisitr reported. She showcased her sculpted body in a pair of hot pink leggings and a matching sports bra, and posed amongst a sea of gold and silver balloons, including some letter and number balloons that spelled out her name and age.