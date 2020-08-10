Christie Brinkley, 66, Stuns In A Strapless Black Swimsuit On Instagram: ‘Sunday Sunset Swim’

Christie Brinkley showed off her killer legs on Instagram while clad in a skimpy swimsuit. The post was added to her feed this past Sunday, and it added even more spice to her bombshell feed.

The update was composed of three images that saw the model posed outside. The first image in the series captured Christie posed in the sand and in front of a silver Jeep. A stretch of beach grass and a home could be seen in the distance, and a few dark clouds surrounded the sky above. Brinkley kicked one leg out in front of her while planting the opposite leg on the ground. She casually leaned one elbow on the vehicle and stretched the other toward the sky. She also flashed a smile for the camera. The 66-year-old put on an age-defying display while clad in a black one-piece swimsuit.

The garment was strapless and boasted a sweetheart neckline that showed off a glimpse of cleavage. The body of the suit fit snug on Brinkley’s figure and helped accentuate her killer curves. The suit featured a high-cut design that allowed Brinkley to show off her bronze stems in their entirety. She wore a long, white cover-up to complete her outfit, and the piece hit near the lower half of her thigh. Brinkley opted to go barefoot for the beachside look and accessorized the ensemble with a gold necklace. The mother-of-three shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of chic, black shades and pulled her long, blond locks up in a high topknot.

The second image in the series captured Brinkley against the same Jeep, and there was a red-and-white striped towel on top of the hood of the car. Brinkley’s pose was slightly altered, but she was again all smiles for the occasion. In the third photo in the set, Brinkley wore her white cover-up draped near her elbows, and the move showed off her bronze shoulders.

In the caption of the post, the model shared that she had a “Sunday sunset swim” and added a wave emoji to the end of her caption. She also tagged Total Gym Direct’s Instagram page. Fans have been going wild for the smoking-hot update, and it’s amassed over 10,000 likes. In addition, more than 300 have flocked to the comments section.

“You’ll always be a glamour gal!!” one fan gushed.

“I wanna be you when I grow up!!” a second fan chimed in with the addition of a few flames and heart emoji.

“You’re [sic] legs have always been gorgeous!! So are u,” one more commented.