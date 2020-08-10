Larsa Pippen Lounges Poolside In Bikini Bottoms & A Crop Top

Reality television star Larsa Pippen thrilled her 2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, in which she posed poolside in her gorgeous backyard. Lush green grass and a modern path crafted from concrete squares was visible in the background, as well as several sleek gray lounge chairs. Larsa perched on the edge of the pool, dangling one foot into the crystal clear water. The side of the pool was covered in small square tiles, and the sun shone down on the water. The sky above was a vibrant shade of blue, and there were also several large green trees in the backdrop.

Larsa rocked an ensemble from the brand PrettyLittleThing, a label she has worn on her Instagram page many times before. She made sure to tag the company’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case her followers wanted to get the look for themselves.

She accentuated her ample assets in a sleeveless crop top that featured an abstract yellow-and-brown print. The garment had ruched detailing along the sides, and the fabric stretched over Larsa’s ample assets. Though the piece didn’t show off any of her cleavage, it highlighted her curves and exposed several inches of her toned stomach.

Larsa paired the colorful top with black bikini bottoms that featured a circular metal ring detail near her hip. The bottoms stretched high over her hips, showing off her voluptuous lower body to perfection. She was barefoot, and while one of her feet was plunged into the pool, the other rested on the concrete ledge around the swimming area.

Larsa’s long locks were pulled back in a sleek high ponytail, and she rested one hand on the ground beneath her. She also added a pair of earrings and a bracelet to accessorize.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the steamy snap, and the post received over 8,100 likes within just one hour of going live. It also racked up 135 comments from her eager fans in the same time span.

“You look amazing!” one follower commented.

“Queen,” another fan added, followed by a single flame emoji as well as a crown emoji.

“Oh you thick thick,” a third fan remarked, loving Larsa’s curvaceous figure.

“You make me motivated Larsa,” another wrote, referencing the caption she paired with the smoking-hot shot.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa shared a sizzling Saturday snap in which she rocked a crocheted white dress, also from PrettyLittleThing. The look featured plenty of eye-catching embellishments, and had a figure-hugging fit that showed off her hourglass physique to perfection.