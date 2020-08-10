Sylvester Stallone Lists His Tricked-Out Cadillac Escalade For $350K Two Months After Buying It

The 'Rocky' star no longer needs the over-the-top car.

Sylvester Stallone is ditching his short-lived Escalade. The Rocky star, who turned 74-years-old in July, is unloading the opulent vehicle he bought in June because it no longer fits his needs, according to The Daily Mail.

Stallone has the money to any car of his choosing, but this one apparently didn’t fit the bill for him. The actor is ready to part ways with one of the most luxurious vehicles in his fleet after listing the custom stretched Cadillac Escalade up for sale for $350,000 – or best offer if someone pitches a good enough deal.

Becker Automotive Design originally customized the Escalade for $409,000, so Stallone is taking a bit of loss for the car he used for less than two months and drove for less than 1,000 miles.

Some of the amenities in the massive SUV include a state-of-the-art entertainment package. A 43-inch Ultra HD LCD smart TV is built into the partition between the driver’s seat and the passenger’s seat, and there’s a custom-tuned 7.1 surround sound system. Rear-facing passengers have access to a smaller 12-inch screen. There’s also a military-grade wireless internet router for fast and reliable Wifi access.

The seats have built-in massagers and temperature controls, and the two rear bucket seats feature electric leg rests. In addition, the windows have sliding electric blackout curtains to keep things private.

The SUV is big enough to house fold-out wood veneer folding tables, and there’s also plenty of storage for a longer road trip.

In June, Stallone posed in the supersized SUV just after buying it. In a post on the Becker Automotive Instagram page, the Oscar-nominated actor was all smiles as he clenched his fist while sitting sat on the back seat of the over-the-top ride. Stallone wore a black t-shirt and shorts for the snap, which was captioned as a “proud” delivery for the action-movie star and film director.

In a statement posted by the outlet, Stallone explained why he is getting rid of the Escalade after recently purchasing it.

“I ordered my Becker ESV for a specific purpose, however, my requirement for it has recently changed and I no longer have a need for this beautiful vehicle,” he said.

The actor also added that the Escalade’s on-board electronics and ride quality “are second to none” and that he hopes the new owner gets “years of fulfilling use” from this “sensationally appointed” road machine.

Stallone has long been known to be a car buff and he owns a long list of pricey rides, according to HotCars. The movie star has owned a Custom Mustang GT, a Ferrari 599, a Mercedes Benz G63 AMG, and many more.