Megan Thee Stallion Sizzles In String Bandana-Print Bikini By The Pool

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new smoking hot photos of herself. The rapper knows how to make an impact via the social media platform and continues to have her followers in awe of her.

The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker stunned in a pink-and-black string bikini top that featured a bandana print. The skimpy number displayed her decolletage and a hint of her underboob. Megan paired the ensemble with matching bottoms that were tied up above her waistline and showed off her belly button piercing. She rocked long pointy acrylic nails and accessorized with large black sunglasses. Megan styled her long dark straight hair down with a middle part and opted for no visible jewelry.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Megan sizzled by an outdoor poor with both her arms behind her. She was snapped from the thighs-up with her head tilted up to the left. The entertainer closed her eyes and appeared to be enjoying time in the warm weather. Megan stood in front of a dreamy clear blue sky and exotic plants.

In the next slide, she rested one arm on the see-through surface next to her while raising her other hand to her bikini bottoms. Megan looked directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression and parted her legs.

For her caption, she asked her fans if they wanted her to put the bikini on her website so they can purchase it.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 700,000 likes and over 8,800 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 13.4 million followers.

“Body is SNATCHED to the gods,” one user wrote.

“Literally glowing, wow,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyed emoji.

“Put the body on the website, that’s what I need,” remarked a third fan.

“She’s feeding us today yall, omg bawdy,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her beauty and choice of fashion is nothing new for the star. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Megan wowed in a yellow leopard-print crop top that went around her neck. She paired the outfit with a matching high-waisted miniskirt and sported her long dark hair in a high ponytail that was tied up in a scrunchie of the same print. Megan accessorized with a number of chains, rings, a couple of bracelets, small stud earrings, and a watch while rocking acrylic nails.