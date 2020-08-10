Lisa Vanderpump Gets Nostalgic Over Photo With Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz: ‘Miss These Guys! Miss It All’

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star got nostalgic about her shut-down California restaurants.

Lisa Vanderpump is feeling nostalgic about her West Hollywood restaurant empire. The Vanderpump Rules star, 59, took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of happier times as her California bars and restaurants remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the pic, which can be seen below, the wealthy restaurateur was photographed posing outside of TomTom, the WeHo bar and eatery she opened with her co-stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz in August 2018. Vanderpump was wearing a belted dress in her signature pink color as she smiled widely while leaning on the duo’s TomTom motorcycle.

The two Toms were dressed in matching white suits, with Sandoval in the driver’s seat and Schwartz in the sidecar as they arrived at their workplace. In the caption to the post, Vanderpump admitted that she misses the two guys and misses “it all” as the business remains in limbo amid the pandemic.

As of now, Vanderpump’s restaurants TomTom, SUR, and Pump remain closed after first shuttering in mid-March. Villa Blanca, her iconic Medittareanean restaurant located in Beverly Hills, shut down for good last month.

In comments to the post, many fans asked for updates on Vanderpump’s businesses, several of which are featured on her long-running Bravo reality show.

“You closed Villa Blanca, are you keeping the rest of your restaurants/bars?” one fan asked.

“The lease was almost up, and there isn’t a garden so different situation,” Vanderpump replied. “Yes, I am keeping them, but not opening until it’s safe.”

When another follower wrote, “We miss you…WEAR YOUR MASK!!!! Gotta make sure our Queen is safe!” LVP replied with, “Yes everybody should… this photo was in the good old days.”

Other fans asked Vanderpump if there are any plans to open her restaurant’s garden patios soon for outdoor dining, but she did not respond.

And others said they can’t wait to see the whole crew — sans the show’s recently fired cast members–back on Bravo sometime soon.

Vanderpump’s new post comes as she deals with a lawsuit that was filed last month by a former SUR hostess who accused her team of violating California labor laws at the famous West Hollywood eatery. The Bravo star and her husband Ken Todd were accused of failing to pay their workers overtime wages and not allowing for proper breaks. Several employees, including Vanderpump Rules stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss, have defended their SUR boss against the lawsuit claims.