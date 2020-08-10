‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Hugs Daughter Close In New Snap: ‘Mawma Life’

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi hugged her daughter Giovanna close in a new Instagram snap. She captioned it “mawma life” as the two spent time together at the family’s home at the shore. Nicole had a serene look on her face as she cuddled the 5-year-old in her arms; the two were seated on a chair together.

The outdoor shot was taken on the deck of the southern New Jersey home Nicole shares with husband Jionni LaValle where their young family can get away and enjoy New Jersey’s coastline. The reality star sat on a blue chair that featured silver tubing and a black accent. In the background, water, where boats were docked, was seen. A large, black area of fencing surrounded the property to keep people safe. This held several personal articles, which were hanging over the edge of the fencing.

Nicole wore her hair up in a high topknot for the picture. She recently highlighted her tresses, as seen in a prior Instagram post, so her hair featured blond streaks nestled within her naturally dark color. Dark-rimmed and fashionable-looking oversized sunglasses were perched atop her hairline. Nicole wore stud earrings. She smiled directly at the person taking the photograph and appeared to be content to hold her only daughter.

The Jersey Shore star is also a mother to sons Lorenzo and Angelo.

Nicole’s fashion choice was a bathing suit with white straps that peeked out at the top of what appeared to be a black cover-up.

As for Giovanna, affectionately called Sissy by Nicole and her fans, she also wore beachwear as she rested her head atop her mother’s left shoulder. She wore a pink bathing suit underneath a pink cover-up that featured all types of fruit, including bananas, strawberries, and watermelon to name a few.

The little girl’s hair was pulled up into a ponytail.

Fans of the reality television star, who exited the long-running MTV series at the close of last season, loved the intimate pic.

“You and JWoww need to do another show!! Love you guys,” remarked one follower, who wished for Nicole and Jenni Farley to reunite for a new series similar to their first solo MTV series Snooki & JWoww.

“You’re such a good mawmy,” said a second fan.

“My favorite, my spirit animal, my queen,” applauded a third fan of the reality television show star.

“What a cute picture! She’s going to have so many great memories of you!” said a fourth fan.