Marona Tanner Flaunts Curvy Derrière In Flirty Sundress

Model and actress Marona Tanner kicked off the week with a set of stunning photos that featured her looking smoking hot in a flirty sundress. She shared the photos to her Instagram account, and they got her fans to talking.

Marona’s dress was a covered in brightly-colored tiny polka dots. The number featured a low-cut neckline and thread-like shoulder straps that called attention to her cleavage. With a hemline that hit at the middle of her thighs, it showcased plenty of her shapely pins. The dress also featured ruched seams which caused it to hug her curves. A sheer ruffle along the edge of the flirty ensemble gave it a feminine vibe.

The model wore her long wavy hair parted in the middle. She also wore barrettes on each side with loose tendrils framing her face. She also wore a bold red lipstick which made her her full lips pop.

Marona’s post consisted of four photos that captured her standing on a deck outside near tropical foliage. The ocean was also visible in the distance.

In the first and second snapshots, Marona showed off the front of the dress. The images were cropped just above her knees, showing off her toned thighs. In one photo, she gazed at the camera with a sultry look on her face. In the other, she looked off to the side while she posed with one hand on her hip. Both pictures showcased her hourglass shape.

The third picture captured Marona from behind at a slight side angle. She arched her back and posed with one leg forward. Her hair cascaded down her back, drawing the eye to her perky booty. She looked over her shoulder at the camera with a pouty expression.

The last photo saw Marona from the side as she posed barefoot on a set of stairs. With her feet on different steps, she struck a pose that emphasized her derrière as well as her flat abs and toned legs. She looked at the camera with her lips slightly parted.

Dozens of fans took to the comments section to give the post some love.

“You look beautiful as always,” one Instagram user chimed in.

“No Word for your beauty,” a second admirer echoed.

“You look incredibile [sic] Marona,” wrote a third follower.

“Looking so good in this outfit,” a fourth comment read.

Marona has a sharp sense of style, and she shares plenty of updates that feature her showing off her fit physique in a variety of outfits. Last month, she rocked a braless look under a black blazer, which her fans also loved.