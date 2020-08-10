‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn & Shauna Secretly Filed Ridge’s Annulment Papers

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, August 11 reveal that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) and Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) share a dirty little secret. The besties vow to keep quiet and never tell anybody what they did, per Soaps.

Quinn & Shauna’s Plan Succeeded

Shauna has always been quite open about her desire to marry. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). The Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that she often daydreamed about being his wife and the kind of life that they would have together.

Quinn and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) have been feuding for months. Brooke wanted to dethrone her as the Forrester matriarch and ordered Eric Forrester (John McCook) to divorce her. Luckily, he didn’t listen to Brooke’s mean spirited advice. No wonder Quinn will do whatever it takes to make sure that Ridge stays with Shauna. As seen in the image below, Quinn recently emphasized that Brooke has never been loyal to the dressmaker.

Now it appears as if Shauna’s wishes have come true and she’s wed to the world-famous fashion designer. But it also seems as if everything is not as if appears to be and that the besties manipulated the situation to get what they wanted.

Is Ridge A Bigamist Or Did Someone File The Paperwork?

In a recent The Bold and the Beautiful episode, Brooke made a point of telling Ridge that she didn’t want to talk about Shauna. Brooke said that she was married to Ridge and that they should leave Shauna in the past. However, Shauna came back claiming that she was the dressmaker’s wife.

The Bold and the Beautiful promo, shown below, indicates that Quinn and Shauna did something to make the marriage legit because they know that everyone will claim that Ridge is already married.

“Wait until they find out what you and I did to make this happen,” she frets to her friend

Quinn, however, makes it clear that they need to keep their secret.

“No one can ever know what we did,” Quinn declares.

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers hint that Quinn and Shauna did something illicit to make the wedding legitimate.

For their plan to succeed, they needed to ensure that Ridge was not married. B&B fans also know that both he and Brooke signed annulment papers while they were still estranged from each other. However, he never filed the paperwork.

Since Ridge was staying in Quinn and Eric’s house while he and Brooke were separated, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she got hold of the documentation and filed it on his behalf. After all, she would have done anything to get even with Brooke and help her best friend in the process.